CBSE 10th Result 2021: Term 1 Individual Scorecards Not To Be Uploaded On Official Website

CBSE Result Term 1: To know the CBSE term 1 Class 10 results, the students will have to contact their schools.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 12, 2022 5:42 pm IST

CBSE official website will not upload term 1 individual scorecards
New Delhi:

While the CBSE term 1 theory marks have been communicated to the schools, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not upload the individual scorecards of the students on the official website. CBSE Class 10 Result LIVE UPDATES

A statement issued by the board said: “The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website.”

To know the CBSE term 1 Class 10 results, the students will have to contact their schools.

The information about the performance of students is based on the performance of the students uploaded by the schools. In the subjects where the assessment was not done by the schools, performance based on the scanning of OMR Sheets is being communicated to the schools, the CBSE statement added.

Also, the mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students only after the end of term 2. The final mark sheet will have a detailed status mentioning the pass, fail, essential repeat, or compartment status of the students.

“Being Term - I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” CBSE said.

