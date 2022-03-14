CBSE 10th Result 2021: Students Allege Dispute In Term 1 Odia Paper Answer Key, CBSE Responds

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th result was announced on March 11

CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result for class 10 term 1 examination on Friday, March 11. The students who have appeared in the term 1 Odia language paper have alleged discrepancies in the answer keys for preparing their marksheets. CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE

Following the representations received, CBSE has constituted an expert committee which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. "An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee," CBSE notification mentioned.

CBSE has also made available the online dispute redressal mechanism for term 1 examinations. The facility will be available till March 26. However, CBSE added, disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of term 2 results.

CBSE earlier declared the results of class 10 term 1 exams on March 11 in offline mode, and shared marksheets with the respective school. "The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website," CBSE notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the students are waiting for their class 12 results. Though there is no official update on 12th result, CBSE is likely announce the class 12 result by this week. If the result is going to be released in offline mode, the students have to collect marksheets from the respective school. However, the students can download scorecards from cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, if the class 12 result be available online.