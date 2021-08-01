CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Download Class 10 Result

Image credit: Shutterstock The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th result 2021 is expected soon(Representational)

CBSE 10th result 2021 date and time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th result 2021 is expected soon. The result will be uploaded in the official websites of the board- cbseresults.nic.in and the result notification will be published at cbse.gov.in. Once declared, students can download the result using their roll numbers and other required details. Results will also be available on other digital platforms like DigiLocker and the UMANG app and those who don’t know their roll numbers yet can download it from the board website.

CBSE has already declared the Class 12th exam results on July 30. Now Class 10 students are waiting for their result to be declared. This year due to the Covid pandemic, CBSE had canceled the board examinations. The students have been evaluated on the basis of a devised formula set by the board.

CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check The Result

Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in. On the appeared Homepage, click on 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2021' You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references

Apart from individual results, school wise results will also be displayed on cbseresults.nic.in on the result day.

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board. However, the students who are not satisfied with awarded marks can apply for the offline exam.

Similar to Class 12, CBSE has decided not to release a merit list for Class 10 results. Board has cited "exceptional circumstances" due to the Covid pandemic as the reason behind this step. CBSE Class 12 result was declared on July 30 and it was a historic result with 99.37% pass percentage.