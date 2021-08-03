CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number

CBSE 10th result 2021 roll number check

The CBSE will declare its class 10th board results at 12 pm today. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE posted the information. Students can access the results on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The results for Class 10 Board Exams can also be accessed through the DigiLocker.

Recommended: Best Course After 10th Class(Arts/Science/Commerce): Download List Free!

Follow CBSE 10th Result LIVE Updates here

To check CBSE Class 10 result, students will be required to download roll number first from the official CBSE website. Here’s how one can do that:

CBSE Class 10 roll number download link