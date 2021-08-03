CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number

CBSE 10th Result 2021: To check CBSE Class 10 result, students will be required to download roll number first from the official CBSE website. Check CBSE 10th result 2021 roll number here

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 3, 2021 11:27 am IST


CBSE 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number
CBSE 10th result 2021 roll number check
New Delhi:

The CBSE will declare its class 10th board results at 12 pm today. Taking to Twitter, the CBSE posted the information. Students can access the results on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The results for Class 10 Board Exams can also be accessed through the DigiLocker.

Follow CBSE 10th Result LIVE Updates here

To check CBSE Class 10 result, students will be required to download roll number first from the official CBSE website. Here’s how one can do that:

CBSE Class 10 roll number download link

  • Go to cbse.gov.in
  • Scroll down and click on ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’
  • Select a server
  • Click on ‘Continue’ on the next page
  • Select ‘Class 10’
  • Enter your name, mother’s name, father’s name and your date of birth
  • Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your CBSE 10th roll number
CBSE Class 10 Result 2021
