CBSE 10th Result 2021: Deadline For Schools To Submit Marks Online Today

all the CBSE-affiliated schools must submit Class 10 marks by the end of the day.

Today is the last day for all the CBSE-affiliated schools to tabulate Class 10 marks and submit it to the board. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had on May 18 extended the deadline up to June 30.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

"The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, " said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The board had asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee.

The CBSE had last month released the marks tabulation for Class 10 students. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

(With PTI inputs)