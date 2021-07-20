CBSE 10th Result 2021 Date Update: What We Know So Far

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in (representational)

CBSE Class 10 result date 2021: As lakhs of students wait for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2021, the board is yet to make a decision on the date for the announcement. A board official on Tuesday said the date will be announced when it is confirmed. According to some reports, CBSE 10th result date will be announced today.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

When asked if the board results for Class 10 students will be declared today, or this week, the CBSE official said she will be able to tell a date “once it is confirmed”.

The board is expected to declare both Class 10 and Class 12 results by July-end.

CBSE Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on the board website – cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th result include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

The board did not conduct exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students this year, keeping in view the Covid situation in the country, and instead decided to use students’ previous exams for assessment.

Those who are not happy with the evaluation method can take a physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.

As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks will be awarded using students’ performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board examinations.