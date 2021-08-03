Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared, 99.04 per cent students pass (representational)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said 99.04 per cent students have passed this year’s Class 10 board results, which have been declared without exams, based on internal assessment and previous exam marks, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 20,97,128 students were eligible for results and 20,76,997 students have passed, the board said. Results of 16,639 students are ‘under process’, the CBSE said.

This year, 21,50,608 students – 21,13,767 regular and 36,841 private –had applied for the Class 10 board exam. For private and patrachar candidates, CBSE will conduct physical exams in August-September.

Girls have done slightly better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is 99.24 per cent and for boys, it is 98.89 per cent.

Digital documents like marksheets, certificates, migration certificates and skill certificates will be available on DigiLocker, the CBSE said.

CBSE Class 10 compartment and private candidates’ exams will take place between August 16 and September 15, and date sheets will be released soon. Students unsatisfied with the CBSE Class 10 results obtained through the alternative evaluation criteria can appear for the improvement, or compartment, exams.

The board said it will not release a merit list this year.

Students can check CBSE Class 10 result 2021 through the links available on cbseresults.nic.in. They will need roll number, school number and date of birth to download scorecards.