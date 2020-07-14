Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th result 2020 tomorrow

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed that CBSE 10th result 2020 will be released tomorrow. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday had refused to confirm the CBSE 10th Result 2020 date and time. With the unexpected release of CBSE 12th results, speculation was rife about the CBSE 10th Result 2020. However,HRD Minister has confirmed that the results will be out on July 15. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehtra, appearing for CBSE, told the Supreme Court on June 26 that the CBSE results for 10th and 12th will be released by July 15.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

CBSE assessment scheme for Class 10 will be the same scheme used to evaluate Class 12 results. As per the assessment scheme, cbse will evaluate the Class 10th results through a combination of internal marks and an average of the best performing subjects.Students can check the result on their mobile phones and on computers. The official websites are cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Students can also check the results through UMANG application and Digilocker application.

CBSE, in a notification, said: “Results based on the assessment scheme will be declared by July 15, 2020, so that candidates can apply and seek admissions in higher educational institutions in India and abroad.”

CBSE 12th results which were announced on Monday recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.78%. This is the first time that results were declared without completing the entirety of the board exams. CBSE also informed that the board will not put out merit lists this year.