CBSE 10th Result 2020: Over 1.5 Lakh Students In Compartment Category

CBSE 10th result: the number of students in compartment category has increased this year

CBSE announced class 10 results on July 15. The pass percentage has increased marginally from 91.10 per cent last year to 91.46 per cent this year. Though pass percentage has increased, the number of students placed in compartment category has increased.

This year 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams and 18,73015 appeared, an increase from last year's 17,61,078 students. Out of those who appeared for the exam, 17,13,121 have passed.

The number of students who have been placed in compartment category is 1,50,198 students which is 8.02 per cent of those who appeared for the 10th exam this year.

In 2019, the number of students who were in compartment category was 1,38,705, well over one lakh but less than this year.

There are total 1,84,358 students who have scored more than 90 per cent marks in CBSE 10th exam. Total 41,804 students have scored over 95 per cent marks. The percentage of students scoring above 90 per cent has also decreased this year. Last year, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent was 2,25,143 and above 95 per cent was 57,256.

As per board's statement, it has decided to replace the term 'Fail' with 'Essential Repeat' this year and the same will be mentioned instead of 'Fail' in students' documents.

The board will decide and announce schedule for compartment exams in consultation with the Government of India. The modalities for rechecking and revaluation will also be notified by the board in due course of time.