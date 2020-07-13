  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th Result 2020 On Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates

CBSE 10th Result 2020 On Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates

CBSE 10th result will be released on the board's official results website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board has followed an alternative assessment scheme this year to prepare result for board exams.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 4:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Exams 2020: Board Answers Frequently Asked Questions About Pending Exams
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Over 87,000 Students In Compartment Category
CBSE 12th Result Soon. A Look At Past Toppers
CBSE To Train Teachers On 'Alternative Academic Calendar'
Emails Based On Which 2 Apeejay Schools Hiked Fees Came From DoE: Police To HC
NITI Aayog Atal Innovation Mission Launches App Development Module For School Students
CBSE 10th Result 2020 On Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates
CBSE 10th result will be available on the board's website cbseresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

CBSE 10th result 2020 will be released on the board's official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and 'cbseresults.nic.in'. CBSE had informed Supreme Court on June 26 that it would announce class 10 and class 12 board exam results by July 15. The board announced class 12 results on July 13. In class 12, 88.78 per cent students have passed. The board has said it will conduct an optional exam only for those subjects for which the exam was cancelled by the board in light of the coronavirus pandemic. CBSE does not award marks in class 10 exams and instead awards grades in subjects.

Click here for more Education News
Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10th Examination cbse 10th result cbse 10th results Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
In Delhi, 94.39% Students Pass CBSE Class 12 Exam
In Delhi, 94.39% Students Pass CBSE Class 12 Exam
CBSE: No Merit List For Class 12 Exam This Year
CBSE: No Merit List For Class 12 Exam This Year
CBSE Class 12 Result: Over 1.5 Lakh Students Score Above 90% Marks
CBSE Class 12 Result: Over 1.5 Lakh Students Score Above 90% Marks
Kendriya, Navodaya Vidyalayas Lead Among Schools In CBSE Class 12 Result
Kendriya, Navodaya Vidyalayas Lead Among Schools In CBSE Class 12 Result
CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: 88.78 Per Cent Pass, Website Crashes
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: 88.78 Per Cent Pass, Website Crashes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................