CBSE 10th Result 2020 On Cbseresults.nic.in: Live Updates

CBSE 10th result 2020 will be released on the board's official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and 'cbseresults.nic.in'. CBSE had informed Supreme Court on June 26 that it would announce class 10 and class 12 board exam results by July 15. The board announced class 12 results on July 13. In class 12, 88.78 per cent students have passed. The board has said it will conduct an optional exam only for those subjects for which the exam was cancelled by the board in light of the coronavirus pandemic. CBSE does not award marks in class 10 exams and instead awards grades in subjects.