CBSE 10th Result 2020: CBSE Class 10 Result Declared @ Cbseresults.nic.in, Results.gov.in, Cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Declared, Direct Links Here

CBSE 10th Result has been declared on cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in. Results are also available on the UMANG App.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:48 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, has declared CBSE Class 10 Result 2020 on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Results are also available on results.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. Roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID are required to view CBSE results from the official websites. Apart from websites, CBSE Class 10 result are also available through SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

The Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced CBSE 10th result 2020. “@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at cbseresults.nic.in,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2020: Direct Links

Marksheets and certificates of CBSE result 2020 can be downloaded from the DigiLocker website or app. Candidates will be required to login to DigiLocker by entering the mobile number registered with the CBSE.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How To Check

Follow the instructions mentioned below to get CBSE Class 10th result 2020:

  1. Go to the official CBSE result 2020 portal at cbseresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th results’ link. It will redirect you to the login window.

  3. Enter your roll number, school number, centre number and admit card ID

  4. Submit and download CBSE 10th result.

Different private portals are also hosting CBSE Class 10th result 2020, which can be viewed if the CBSE website crash due to heavy traffic. However, candidates should cross-check their results on the official website as and when available.

