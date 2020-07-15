  • Home
CBSE 10th result has been announced and is available for downloading on the official website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 1:31 pm IST

CBSE 10th result announced, available on cbseresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

CBSE hasannounced class 10 results, however the result is yet to be updated on its result's website. 91.46 per cent students have passed class 10 CBSE exams. Total 18,85,885 students had registered for class 10 exams this year out of which 18,73,015 appeared and 17,13,121 students have passed.

Pass percentage among girls is 93.31 per cent and among boys is 90.14 per cent. Pass percentage of transgender students is 78.95 per cent.

A total of 1,50,198 students or 8.02 per cent students have been placed in compartment category. The number of students placed in compartment category has increased from last year.

Trivandrum region has again topped with 99.28 pass percentage, followed by Chennai with 98.95 pass percentage and Bengaluru with 98.23 pass percentage. The last among regions is Guwahati with 79.12 pass percentage.

"Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' shared on his twitter account.

CBSE website, however, is not working properly and several students faced issues while checking their class 10 results. Meanwhile, the board has sent result to respective schools and has made arrangements to send results via SMS to individual students.

The board announced results today without a prior notice, a format it also followed for class 12 results. CBSE does not award marks and percentage for class 10 and instead uses grading system to mark performance of a student.

CBSE 10th Result Direct Link

The board has prepared class 10 result on the basis of the alternate assessment scheme it had submitted in Supreme Court on June 26. As per the revised assessment scheme, students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held.

For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

CBSE 10th Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official result website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on CBSE 10th result link.

Step three: Enter school code and roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

In 2019, CBSE announced class 10 results on May 6. Total 91.10 per cent students passed last year with 13 students sharing the top spot after scoring 499 marks out of 500.

