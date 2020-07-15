Live

CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today: Live Update

CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had shared the infomration about class 10th results through their respective Twitter accounts.

Education | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 7:32 am IST

New Delhi:

CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had shared the information about class 10th results through their respective Twitter accounts. The result time has not been announced but it is expected that CBSE 10th result will be announced at some time in the afternoon. The result will be available on the boar'd official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and result's webiste, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board has already released class 12 results. CBSE 12th result was announced on July 13.

Live updates

CBSE 10th result will be announced today on the board's official website, 'cbse.nic.in' and official results portal, 'cbseresults.nic.in'.

07:32 AM IST
July 15, 2020

CBSE 10th Result Based On Alternative Assessment Scheme

CBSE could not conduct examination for  a few papers and hence came up with an alternative assessment scheme to award marks in subjects for which exams were cancelled. The board has already declared class 12 results on the basis of the alternative assessment scheme. 

07:18 AM IST
July 15, 2020

Over 18 Lakh Students Await CBSE 10th Result

As per reports, over 18 lakh students had registered for class 10 exams with CBSE this year. 

07:10 AM IST
July 15, 2020

CBSE 10th Result Today

CBSE will announce class 10 results today. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced 10th result date through Twitter. 

