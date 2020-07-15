CBSE 10th result will be released today @cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had shared the information about class 10th results through their respective Twitter accounts. The result time has not been announced but it is expected that CBSE 10th result will be announced at some time in the afternoon. The result will be available on the boar'd official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and result's webiste, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board has already released class 12 results. CBSE 12th result was announced on July 13.