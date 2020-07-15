CBSE 10th Result 2020 Today: Live Update
CBSE 10th result 2020 will be announced today. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had shared the information about class 10th results through their respective Twitter accounts. The result time has not been announced but it is expected that CBSE 10th result will be announced at some time in the afternoon. The result will be available on the boar'd official website, 'cbse.nic.in', and result's webiste, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board has already released class 12 results. CBSE 12th result was announced on July 13.
Live updates
CBSE 10th result will be announced today on the board's official website, 'cbse.nic.in' and official results portal, 'cbseresults.nic.in'.
CBSE 10th Result Based On Alternative Assessment Scheme
CBSE could not conduct examination for a few papers and hence came up with an alternative assessment scheme to award marks in subjects for which exams were cancelled. The board has already declared class 12 results on the basis of the alternative assessment scheme.
Over 18 Lakh Students Await CBSE 10th Result
As per reports, over 18 lakh students had registered for class 10 exams with CBSE this year.
CBSE 10th Result Today
CBSE will announce class 10 results today. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced 10th result date through Twitter.
My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020