After 12th, Thiruvananthapuram Students Shine In CBSE Class 10 Exams

CBSE 10th Result: South Indian regions clinch top spots

Trivandrum region has recorded highest pass percentage in CBSE 10th exams, days after its stupendous performance in class 12 exams. In class 12 exams, Trivandrum or Thiruvananthapuram region recorded 97.67 pass percentage. The top three spots among regions has again gone to south-Indian regions with Chennai at the second place after recording 98.95 pass percentage and Bengaluru at third place with 98.23 pass per cent.

Pune and Ajmer regions round off the top five with 98.05 and 96.93 pass percentage respectively.

Pass percentage of Panchkula, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, and Chandigarh regions are 94.31, 93.20, 92.86, and 91.83 pass percentages.

Patna region which recorded lowest pass percentage in class 12 is better off in 10th results with 90.69 pass percent and making its place in top 10 regions.

Dehradun and Prayagraj at 11th and 12th place with 89.72 and 89.12 pass percentage respectively.

Noida region has 87.51 pass percentage. Delhi West has 85.96 and Delhi East has 85.79 pass percentage. The last among CBSE regions is Guwahati with 79.12 pass percentage.

CBSE class 10th result was announced on July 15. Though the pass percentage has increased, it has increased only marginally by 0.36 per cent. While in 2019, 91.10 per cent students had passed, the number has increased to 91.46 per cent this year.

The number of students scoring above 90 per cent marks has also decreased. While in 2019, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent was 2,25,143, this year only 1,84,358 students have scored more than 90 per cent marks in CBSE 10th exam.







