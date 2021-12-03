CBSE 10th Home Science Today: Check Last-Minute Guidelines

CBSE term 1 exam Home Science paper today

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Home Science paper on Friday (December 3). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Home Science exam on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit an OMR sheet at 1 pm.

CBSE 10th Home Science 2021: Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre