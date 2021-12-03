CBSE 10th Home Science Today: Check Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Home Science paper on Friday (December 3). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.
CBSE will be conducting term 1 Home Science exam on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit an OMR sheet at 1 pm.
CBSE 10th Home Science 2021: Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre
- Students need to report at least 30 minutes before the exam, they need to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the term 1 exam
- The students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the OMR sheet
- Students will have to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited
- Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box
- Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam
- The students must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre