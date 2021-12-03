  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th Home Science Today: Check Last-Minute Guidelines

CBSE 10th Home Science Today: Check Last-Minute Guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2021: As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 3, 2021 8:37 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Updates: 'Paper Was NCERT-Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis 2021 By Expert
CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, NCERT Based'; Answer Key To Be Released Soon
CBSE 10th Science Paper Today: Covid-19, Check Exam Centre Guidelines, Reporting Time
CBSE Class 10 Exam Updates: 'Balanced Paper', Check Social Science Paper Analysis Of Term 1
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: 33 Lakh OMR Sheets Checked, Answer Keys Uploaded
CBSE 10th Home Science Today: Check Last-Minute Guidelines
CBSE term 1 exam Home Science paper today
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Home Science paper on Friday (December 3). As per the CBSE's guideline, students will have to report at the exam centre 30 minutes before the exam begins. Students appearing for the examination will be required to carry their CBSE admit cards to the exam hall.

Recommended: Start your AI Based JEE/NEET online coaching with UNLIMITED Mock Tests: Start  Free Trail Now

CBSE will be conducting term 1 Home Science exam on multiple choice-based questions for the first time. Students will be required to submit the correct response through OMR sheets. Paper will be conducted within 90 minutes duration and students will be required to submit an OMR sheet at 1 pm.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE 10th Home Science 2021: Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre

  • Students need to report at least 30 minutes before the exam, they need to carry their admit card to the exam hall as it will be checked during the term 1 exam
  • The students are required to provide school code, subject code and name, father's name, and other details in the OMR sheet
  • Students will have to use a blue or black ballpoint pen to darken the correct answer in the CBSE OMR sheets. Use of pencil is strictly prohibited
  • Students will be required to write the correct option that is A, B, C or D in the box
  • Students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam
  • The students must follow all the instructions and SOPs at the exam centre
Click here for more Education News
CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: English Core Paper Today; Sample Paper, Reporting Time, Exam Guidelines
Live | CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Exams LIVE: English Core Paper Today; Sample Paper, Reporting Time, Exam Guidelines
NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Updates: 'Paper Was NCERT-Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22 Updates: 'Paper Was NCERT-Based'; Science Paper Analysis, Answer Key
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time
TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Check Release Date And Time
Shashi Tharoor on CBSE Class 12 'Gujarat Violence' Question: 'Any Sentient Indian Knows The Answer'
Shashi Tharoor on CBSE Class 12 'Gujarat Violence' Question: 'Any Sentient Indian Knows The Answer'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................