CBSE Class 10 Home Science Analysis 2022: Reports Of "Out Of Syllabus" Questions, Board Could Not Confirm

CBSE 10th Home Science Analysis 2022: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Home Science paper on Monday, May 2 analysed the paper as balanced with few questions reviewed as a bit difficult. Sharing analysis with Careers360, Jyoti Gupta, Director-Principal, KR Mangalam World School, Greater Kailash II informed that two questions in the Home Science paper were out of syllabus. According to the principal, "Question 2- Adulterant in milk, and Question 9- First part suitable for washing milk in the Home Science paper were out of syllabus." CBSE Class 12 Hindi Paper Analysis 2022 | CBSE, CISCE Class 10, 12 Paper Analysis LIVE

Overall, the paper was balanced, with few High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions were asked, the principal added. Meanwhile, CBSE could not confirm the same, Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "we are yet to receive any such complaints on out of syllabus questions."

As per the aspirant Vaishali Garg, the Home Science paper was a bit difficult, and around 5 to 10 marks were provided on High Order Thinking Skills (HOTS) questions. "The HOTS questions were a bit difficult, overall the paper was balanced. The questions asked were based on NCERT, sample papers," the student said. The Class 10 Home Science paper was of 35 marks.

The CBSE also conducted the Class 12 Hindi core and elective papers, and both the papers were reviewed as easy and balanced. Arvind Kumar, PGT Hindi VidyaGyan School, Bulandshahr said, "The students felt that the Hindi elective paper was easy and the questions were as per the syllabus. Students were able to finish the exam paper within time and are expecting to get good marks."

Due to Eid al-Fitr 2022 celebrations, there will be no term 2 exams on Tuesday, May 3. CBSE Class 10 students will appear on Hindustani Music, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy on Wednesday, May 4, and Class 12 students on Dance subjects, Web Application, Horticulture.

The Class 12 CBSE term 2 exam is being held in 6,720 centres across the country. As many as 14,54,370 Class 12 students have registered for the term 2 Class 12 exams.