CBSE 10th Home Science, 12th Hindi Term 2 Exams Today; Reporting Time, Exam Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Home Science and Class 12 Hindi Core and Hindi Elective term 2 exams today, May 2. As per the CBSE sample paper pattern, the exams in term 2 will be held for two hours from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm for a total of 40 marks each. 15 minutes of reading time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper. Students will be required to reach the examination centre at the reporting time as mentioned in the CBSE term 2 board exam 2022 admit card.

Candidates taking the CBSE term 2 board exams 202 will be required to carry their admit cards, own hand sanitiser in transparent bottle. As per the CBSE term 2 exam guidelines, candidates will have to cover their nose, mouth and nose with mask. Students appearing the CBSE term 2 exams will have to follow social distancing norms.

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Paper

The Class 10 Home Science question papers in the term 2 exams, will have 13 questions. The Class 10 Home Science question paper will contain three sections. All the sections will be compulsory. While Section A will have seven questions of two marks each, Section B and Section C will have three questions each and each question will carry three marks and four marks respectively.

As per the CBSE sample paper Class 10 term 2 board exam 2022, the Home Science question paper will have internal choices in some questions.

Home Science Sample Paper Class 12 With Solution: Direct Link

Cbseacademic.nic.in Class 10 Home Science Marking Scheme: Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core, Hindi Elective

The Class 12 Hindi Core question paper will have seven questions. Questions as per the sample paper pattern will have internal choices within them. While Class 12 Hindi Elective paper will have two sections in the question paper and will contain nine questions in total.

Class 12 Hindi Core Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper, Marking Scheme