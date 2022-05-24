Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th Term 2 IT paper carries 25 marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 term 2 exam will be concluded on Tuesday, May 24 with the Information Technology (IT) paper. The Information Technology paper will be held for a duration of an hour from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, and the paper carries 25 marks.

The IT paper has three sections- A, B, and C, Section A has six questions on Employability Skills, Section B is of twelve marks and has 12 questions on Subject Specific Skills, and Section C is of eight marks and has 3 competency-based questions.

The students appearing in the exam need to carry an admit card and to follow the COVID-19 guidelines- face masks, hand sanitisers. The banned items in the exam centres are- electronic gadgets, mobile, jewelries, and other items as mentioned in the hall ticket. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 students will appear for their Political Science paper today.

Over 21 lakh (21,16,209) students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams which started on April 26. The students who appeared in the exams reviewed most of the papers as balanced and followed the pattern of sample papers.

As per reports, the evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exams has been started, the term 2 result is expected to be announced by June-end. The CBSE term 2 Class 10 result will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.