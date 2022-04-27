CBSE 10th English Term 2 Exam Was Easy; Check Students, Teachers' Review

Check CBSE 10th English paper analysis by students, teachers

CBSE 10th Term 2 English Paper Analysis 2022: The students who have appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 English term 2 exam on Wednesday, April 27 analysed the paper as "easy". According to the students, the Class 10 English paper was easy but a little lengthy and was along the expected lines and as per the given syllabus. CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Live Updates

Aashika Thakur, a CBSE aspirant said, "English exam was easy but a little lengthy. Those who have answered the question paper on the basis of questions’ weightage would be able to secure good marks. The paper was along the expected lines and as per the given syllabus only."

According to the teachers and experts, the CBSE 10th English paper was easy and based on the guidelines and directives provided by the CBSE. Amandeep Kaur, English Teacher, Pacific World School, said, "The subjective paper of English was quite easy with most of the questions being direct, rather than based on extrapolatory perspective. The Literature section focused on in depth reading of the chapters and basic comprehension of the plot and theme. The writing and grammar section was also fair enough, as it aimed to test the basic grammatical knowledge of students. The language of the reading passages was easy and questions were also direct. Overall, the students were happy with the paper."

Geeta Khokaran, PGT English, VidyaGYan, said, “The question paper was based on the guidelines and directives provided by the CBSE. It was a well designed and balanced paper. As per the students, it was comprehensive but bit lengthy. However, there was a slight difference in the level of question number six in different sets. All in all, the question paper was inclusive and catered to all the students.”

Monika Sangwan, PGT English, TDI International School, said, "Pattern of the paper was subjective and was according to the pattern provided by the board. There were adequate internal choices given in each section which was a great relief for students. There were 3 sets of question paper. Reading Comprehension was same in all the sets. Writing and grammar section was different and would have troubled students because of being little complicated. Section C–Literature comprised of short questions which were easy and same in all sets. Long answer type questions were different but straightforward and HOTS."

"In a nutshell, the paper was a mix of easy and tough questions. It was well-drafted and moderate which could be attempted within the stipulated time," Ms Monika added.