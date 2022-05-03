  • Home
CBSE 10th Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme

Along with Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam, CBSE will be conducting Hindustani Music (MEL INS), (PER INS) exams tomorrow from 10:30 am.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 3, 2022 2:33 pm IST

CBSE 10th Elements Of Book Keeping And Accountancy Exam Tomorrow; Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme
CBSE 10th exam 2022 will be concluded on May 24, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE 10th Exam 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will conduct Class 10 term 2 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam tomorrow, May 4, 2022. CBSE 10th term 2 exams started on April 26, 2022 and will be continued till May 24, 2022. Along with Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam, CBSE will be conducting Hindustani Music (MEL INS), (PER INS) exams tomorrow from 10:30 am. While Hindustani Music exam will be over at 11:30 am, Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam will be continued till 12:30 pm.

CBSE 10th students who are appearing for the Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam, must be well aware of the syllabus, sample papers, marking schemes and exam guidelines. Here, we are going to discuss the objective of the subject.

The CBSE Class 10 term 2 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy examination will comprise 70 marks. Three hours of time will be allotted for the students to complete the exam. The objective of the exam is to enable the students to understand the fundamental principles and to develop skills of preparing and maintaining simple books of accounts from given details. The contents of CBSE 10th Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy are Capital and Revenue, Depreciation, Bank Reconciliation Statement, Bills of Exchange, Final Accounts and Accounting from Incomplete Records.

The project work will be done in two parts- Project 1 and project 2. There will be 15 periods containing 15 marks in both the projects.

CBSE 10th Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy: Sample Paper

CBSE 10th Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy: Marking Scheme

In the CBSE term 2 Class 10 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy exam, there will be 11 questions. Two Case Based Questions (CBQ’s) will be there in the question paper. Candidates are asked to answer the questions in brief and to the point.

