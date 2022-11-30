  • Home
CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Know When Can Students Expect, How To Download

The CBSE 10th date sheet 2023 will be available for download on the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 30, 2022 12:41 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the date sheet for the class 10 board examination. Once the CBSE date sheet is out candidates will be able to check and download it from the official website- cbse.gov.in. However, earlier the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023.

The CBSE date sheet 2023 will include the details of the exam timing, exam date, subject names and other important instructions for the students. The board will hold the CBSE exams in a single term. The assessment criteria of the exam comprise theory papers, internal evaluations, and practical components in accordance with each subject's syllabus.

Students can prepare for the upcoming examinations by practising the CBSE sample papers 2023 which are available on the board's official website. Students can download these sample exams to gain a better concept of the test format and the kinds of questions that will be asked.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: How To Download

  • At first, students need to go to the CBSE official website– cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the CBSE Class 10 or CBSE 12 date sheet 2023 link available on the homepage.
  • The CBSE exam date sheet 2023 pdf file will get displayed on the screen.
  • After that, download and take a printout of the Class 10 and Class 12 exam date sheet.
