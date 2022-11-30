CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2023: Know When Can Students Expect, How To Download

CBSE 10th Date Sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the date sheet for the class 10 board examination. Once the CBSE date sheet is out candidates will be able to check and download it from the official website- cbse.gov.in. However, earlier the board has already announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams will begin on February 15, 2023.

Recommended: Start your JEE Main Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download

Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The CBSE date sheet 2023 will include the details of the exam timing, exam date, subject names and other important instructions for the students. The board will hold the CBSE exams in a single term. The assessment criteria of the exam comprise theory papers, internal evaluations, and practical components in accordance with each subject's syllabus.

Students can prepare for the upcoming examinations by practising the CBSE sample papers 2023 which are available on the board's official website. Students can download these sample exams to gain a better concept of the test format and the kinds of questions that will be asked.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: How To Download