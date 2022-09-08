  • Home
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 Soon; List Of Websites To Download Marksheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 compartment result 2022 soon. Students can check and download their CBSE 10th compartment result from the official website.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 8, 2022 5:50 pm IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 Soon

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10 compartment result 2022 soon. Once declared, students can check and download their CBSE 10th compartment result from the official website - cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. To download the CBSE 10th marksheet, students need to log in with their roll number, school number and date of birth.

The board has conducted the CBSE Class 10th compartment exam 2022 from August 23 to 29 in offline mode. The CBSE compartment exam was held on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus. The board has conducted the CBSE 10th compartment examination for students who wish to improve their performance in one subject. The students can download the CBSE 10th Compartment marksheet from the following websites

  • cbse.gov.in
  • results.cbse.nic.in
  • results.nic.in
  • results.gov.in

The CBSE 10th digital marksheet, passing certificate and migration certificate will be issued on the DigiLocker. CBSE will also release the Class 10 compartment scorecard through SMS, IVRS. Candidates can download their documents by logging in using the registered mobile number. The CBSE 10th compartment marksheet will include details like

  • Student’s name,
  • Roll number,
  • Name of the school,
  • Subject code,
  • Subject (appeared for),
  • Marks secured,
  • Total marks,
  • Grade of the students.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the "CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result" link.
  3. Enter your roll number, 5-digit school number and date of birth
  4. Submit details and the CBSE 10th compartment result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the scorecard pdf and take a printout for further reference.
cbse board exam 2022
