CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2021 Out For Over 1 Lakh Students, Direct Link

CBSE 10th compartment result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 compartment result 2021 has been declared. Students who had appeared in the exam can visit cbseresults.nic.in to check their scores using roll number, school number and date of birth. The exams were conducted from August 25 to September 8. The CBSE had told the Supreme Court of India that compartment examination results will be declared by September 30.

CBSE 10th compartment exam 2021 was conducted at 1,428 centres across the country and abroad. A total of 1,05,298 students had registered for the exam. These include 68,311 regular, 36,457 private and 530 patrachar students.

The number of regular students who appeared in the exam is 60,522, and the number of private and patrachar students who took the exam are 28,847 and 445.

As many as 11,937 private and 213 patrachar students have passed, the CBSE said, adding that 13,699 private and 191 patrachar students have been placed in the compartment category.

The board further said 1,193 private and 51 patrachar students have been placed in the essential repeat category.

The board did not share data of regular students who have passed the exam, since their results have already been declared and they appeared to improve their scores.

The CBSE has conducted Compartment Examinations from 25th August, 2021 to 08th September, 2021. As per information placed before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the date of declaration of result was 30.09.2021.

“Regular category candidates were already declared pass and appear in this examination for the purpose of improvement of their performance,” the CBSE said.

“Universities who have taken the API link from CBSE, marks of the candidate whose result has been declared today will automatically be updated,” it added.

This year, the CBSE did not conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 regular students in view of COVID-19 and declared results using students’ performance in past exams.

However, it had given the students an option to take the optional exam to improve their results. The result of Class 12 compartment exam has also been announced.

CBSE, however, said it will conduct offline exams for private and patrachar students as the board does not have enough data of these students to prepare results using an alternative method.