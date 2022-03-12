CBSE 10th Term 1 Result Declared: Know About Mark Sheet, Passing Certificate

Updates on CBSE mark sheets, pass certificate

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the scores of theory marks pf Class 10 term 1 available to the schools. As internal assessment and practical scores were already available with the schools, the board has communicated only the scores of term 1 theory exams held in November-December 2021. The mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the students only after the end of term 2. A CBSE statement also said that the performance of individual students will not be available on the website -- cbseresults.nic.in or at cbse.gov.in.

“Being Term - I only, no Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate is being issued now. Only one Mark Sheet cum Passing Certificate will be issued after Term-II examination to have parity with the previous results. This will be comprising of total marks of both the Terms as per weightage decided of Term-I and Term-II examinations,” CBSE said.

The result of Class 10, CBSE added, will be declared only after Term 2 examinations wherein the candidates will be placed in the Essential Repeat/Compartment/ Pass category.

CBSE has made the online dispute redressal mechanism for term 1 examinations available. The facility will be available till March 26. However, CBSE added, disputes regarding CBSE term 1 result scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of Term 2results.

Meanwhile, as there is no update on the official website as to the total marks secured in Class 10, students are now demanding an update on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.