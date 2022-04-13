CBSE 10th, 12th Topper Answer Sheets 2022 Likely To Be Released Online
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The toppers copy if released, can be used as a sample paper for the next batch of students. CBSE is soon expected to announce a notification on the same
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to upload the answer sheets of the toppers online on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, soon after the result of 10th, 12th term 1 examinations 2022. As per reports, CBSE is soon expected to announce a notification on the same. The toppers copy if released, can be used as a sample paper for the next batch of students. This year, term 1 10th, 12th results 2022 were released offline, and the board is expected to send marksheets for the final, term 2 examinations to schools, and not releasing online. For the term 1, CBSE sends marksheets to schools, and students got to know their results from the respective schools.
Meanwhile, CBSE is set to conduct the Class 10, 12 term 2 examinations from April 26. CBSE has also released the hall ticket for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha Portal, the CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.
The sample papers for term 2 exams, previous year papers are available online on the official website- cbse.gov.in, the students can download it and practice. Also, for details on term 2 exams, please refer the official website.
