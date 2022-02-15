CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Release Date And Time Confirmed; Know When
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed," said an official
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students who are waiting long for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 exam results must know that the CBSE is likely to announce the term 1 result this week. Speaking to careers360.com, a board official said, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results."
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Students can download CBSE marksheets from the board websites and using other digital platforms. The CBSE term-1 result will be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE results, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers and school numbers.
The Term 2 board exams will begin on April 26. The detailed date sheets are expected on cbse.gov.in.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: No Extra Marks For Accountancy
After the Class 12 accountancy exam, an audio message was circulated on social media that said students will get up to six extra marks. However, the board later said the audio is fake and no such announcement has been made.
CBSE Term 2 Exam Pattern
CBSE Term 2 Exams: CBSE has warned students against misleading news on term 2 exam pattern. The board also advised students and parents to only check the official website cbse.gov.in for the latest and authentic information.
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result: Credentials Required
To check CBSE term 1 results from the official website --cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll number and registration number, or school ids.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Term 1: Steps To Check
- Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the designated Class 10, 12 result link
- Enter roll number and school number, as required
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10, 12 result
- Download result, take a print out for further reference.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021: Websites To Check
Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Term 1 Results This Week
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Though, the board official did not confirm the result date, saying, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results."