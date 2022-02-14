  • Home
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Likely Soon, How To Check

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 10:24 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Likely Soon, How To Check
CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results this week. Though there is no official confirmation; students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021.

CBSE results can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS. Meanwhile, CBSE term-2 exam will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

10:24 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System

The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board. These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing cbseresults.nic.in 2022 Class 10, 12 results, the board had said.




10:13 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE Class 12 Result

The board has not released any CBSE Class 12 result date yet. When announced and CBSE Class 12 results declared, students will be able to access it on the cbse.gov.in website.


10:04 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: About Exam Centre

Students will appear for the term 2 exams from allotted centres, as done in previous years, the board said.


09:55 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE Sample Paper 2022

The board has already released the CBSE sample paper and the marking scheme associated on the cbseacademic.nic.in.


09:49 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Same-day Evaluation Policy

In the beginning of term-1 exams, the CBSE followed a same-day evaluation policy – at the end of the exam, the answer sheets were evaluated at the exam centre and after that, answer keys were made available. However, for the last few papers of Class 12, the board had dropped it. Read More

 

09:40 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

cbse.nic.in CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

09:33 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria

  • The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
  • Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
  • This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
  • The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
09:29 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Direct Link, Websites

CBSE will announce the result of classes 10, 12 term 1 exams on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. 

09:20 AM IST
Feb. 14, 2022

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Know Release Date And Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams soon. Once released, students can download their score card on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app. 

