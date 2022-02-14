CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Likely Soon, How To Check
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results this week. Though there is no official confirmation; students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021.
CBSE results can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS. Meanwhile, CBSE term-2 exam will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result: Feedback System
The CBSE had said that subject experts and schools can send feedback on term 1 question papers and answer keys to the board. These feedback will be reviewed by the board and will be considered while preparing cbseresults.nic.in 2022 Class 10, 12 results, the board had said.
CBSE Class 12 Result
The board has not released any CBSE Class 12 result date yet. When announced and CBSE Class 12 results declared, students will be able to access it on the cbse.gov.in website.
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: About Exam Centre
Students will appear for the term 2 exams from allotted centres, as done in previous years, the board said.
CBSE Sample Paper 2022
The board has already released the CBSE sample paper and the marking scheme associated on the cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Same-day Evaluation Policy
In the beginning of term-1 exams, the CBSE followed a same-day evaluation policy – at the end of the exam, the answer sheets were evaluated at the exam centre and after that, answer keys were made available. However, for the last few papers of Class 12, the board had dropped it. Read More
cbse.nic.in CBSE Term 2 Exam Dates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Direct Link, Websites
CBSE will announce the result of classes 10, 12 term 1 exams on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.
