CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Likely Soon, How To Check

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations can expect their results this week. Though there is no official confirmation; students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, once released. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

CBSE results can also be downloaded from digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app, and from results.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS. Meanwhile, CBSE term-2 exam will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here