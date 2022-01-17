CBSE Term 1 Results 2021 Likely This Month? Board To Review 10th, 12th Evaluation Process From This Week

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check updates on CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: For the students who are anxiously waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and 12 term 1 results 2021, the board will start reviewing the evaluation process of term 1 exams from this week. Last week speaking to Careers360, a CBSE official said that the evaluation process of both classes 10 and 12 exams will commence from this week. The official, however did not inform about the result announcement date, saying, "The Covid-19 pandemic situations put an impact on the evaluation process, we are trying our best to announce the result soon. Can't confirm the result date now, as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations," the official said.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download Score card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board. For details on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.