Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results declaration date

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations will not be released on Monday, January 24, lakhs of candidates who have appeared for the term 1 examinations are now anxiously waiting to know about the result declaration date. Though the officials did not confirm about the results declaration date, they also did not deny when asked by Careers360 that if the 10th, 12th results coming this week?

When asked if the 10th, 12th results coming this week? CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said, "Will let you know once confirmed." However, controller of exam Sanyam Bhardwaj refrained from responding, saying, "the results will not be announced on Monday."

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download Score card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 was recorded at 99.4 per cent, while in class 12, the pass percentage was 99.37 per cent. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board. For details on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.