CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 When? Here's What Official Says

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The students are waiting long for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th term 1 results 2021. Though there is no official update from the board on the classes 10, 12 results announcement, an official earlier told Careers360 that the term 1 result is expected to be announced this month. "The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," the official said. Board Exam 2022 LIVE: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard

Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

CBSE term 2 practical exams has already been started from March 2, while the term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: Five Ways To Download Score Card

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Through DigiLocker

CBSE term 1 result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates are also issued through DigiLocker. Students should download the app and register themselves to get their results.

CBSE Results Through UMANG App

Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app may also host CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 results. The app is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).

CBSE Term 1 Result At Cbseresults.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in is the primary website for CBSE board exam results. After the official announcement of results, the links will be activated on the website. If students check their results from an alternative website, they should cross-check it on the main website later.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results On Results.gov.in

Results.gov.in is a one stop destination for board exam results in India. The website has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). If the main website does not work, students can visit this website to download scorecards.

CBSE Results Through IVRS, SMS

CBSE results may also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can use the phone numbers registered with the board to get results using these methods. More information will be published in the result notification.