CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: "The students can expect the 10th, 12th term 1 results soon. The result declaration process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon," a CBSE official said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 1:47 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: A big relief for students who are waiting long for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th term 1 results 2021, the board is all set to release the term 1 results soon, may be this week. Though the board official did not confirm the result dates speaking with Careers360, saying, "The students can expect the 10th, 12th term 1 results soon. The result declaration process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon." Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule

CBSE will announce the class 12 term 1 result first, followed by which, the 10th result will be declared, the official added. Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

CBSE term 2 practical exams has already been started from March 2, while the term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Download Score card

  1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021
  3. You will be redirected to a login page
  4. Enter the required credentials like roll number
  5. After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon.

These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

