Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: A big relief for students who are waiting long for their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th, 12th term 1 results 2021, the board is all set to release the term 1 results soon, may be this week. Though the board official did not confirm the result dates speaking with Careers360, saying, "The students can expect the 10th, 12th term 1 results soon. The result declaration process is almost completed, and it can be announced anytime. The board will notify soon." Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Update On CBSE Term 1 Result; WB HS Revised Exam Schedule

CBSE will announce the class 12 term 1 result first, followed by which, the 10th result will be declared, the official added. Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

CBSE term 2 practical exams has already been started from March 2, while the term 2 exam will be held from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: Steps To Download Score card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon.

These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.