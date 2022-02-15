CBSE Not To Announce 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Tomorrow, Says Official

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results 2021 at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the term 1 class 10, 12 results 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, confirmed board spokesperson Rama Sharma amid reports that the class 10, 12 results is likely to be announced tomorrow.

Earlier, a board official told careers360.com that the term 1 class 10, 12 results is likely to be announced this week. "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official said.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the exam date for term-2, which will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: Steps To Download Score card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.