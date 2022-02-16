CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Not Today; Know When

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 class 10, 12 exam results should know that the term 1 result will not be announced on Wednesday, February 16. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said that the term 1 result will not be announced today.

Earlier, a board official told careers360.com that the term 1 result will be announced this week. Students can download CBSE marksheets from the board websites and using other digital platforms. The CBSE term-1 result will be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE results, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers and school numbers.

The term 2 board exams will begin on April 26. The detailed date sheets are expected on cbse.gov.in.