Live

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Not Today; Know When

Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said that the term 1 result will not be announced on February 16

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 16, 2022 11:16 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Not Today; Know When
Check CBSE 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The students who are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 1 class 10, 12 exam results should know that the term 1 result will not be announced on Wednesday, February 16. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said that the term 1 result will not be announced today.

Earlier, a board official told careers360.com that the term 1 result will be announced this week. Students can download CBSE marksheets from the board websites and using other digital platforms. The CBSE term-1 result will be available at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE results, students will have to use their board exam roll numbers and school numbers.

The term 2 board exams will begin on April 26. The detailed date sheets are expected on cbse.gov.in.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

11:17 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

When Is CBSE Class 10, 12 Result?

The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result will likely be announced this week. However, a CBSE official has confirmed that the board will not announce the CBSE term 1 results tomorrow, February 16.



11:06 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

What For ICSE, ISC Pre-Board Exams

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Exams 2022: The council has advised schools that they should not conduct pre-board exams for their students, unless the complete syllabus has been covered and revised.

11:00 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Paper Pattern

The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.

10:55 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

CBSE Datesheet Term 2

The board has not released any CBSE term 2 date sheet Class 10 pdf yet. When released, students will be able to access it on the cbse.gov.in website.

10:55 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

10:45 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Results When?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the term 1 class 10, 12 results 2021 this week.  "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official told careers360.com

10:35 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Term 1: How To Check

  1. Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated Class 10, 12 result link
  3. Enter roll number and school number, as required
  4. Submit and download CBSE Class 10, 12 result
  5. Download result, take a print out for further reference.
10:27 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: Websites To Check

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

10:23 AM IST
Feb. 16, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Not Today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the term 1 class 10, 12 results 2021 on Wednesday, February 16, confirmed board spokesperson Rama Sharma. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2021 CBSE 10th Result 2021
