Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Be Announced? Here's What Officials Say

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Just two months left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board exams, the students are eagerly waiting for their term 1 result 2021. Replying on whether term 1 result will be announced? CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma told Careers360, "As of now, there is no update on term 1 result announcement." Meanwhile, a board official said that the term 1 result is likely to be announced in March. "The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," the official said. Earlier, according to an official, the term 1 result was to be announced in February.

The CBSE will conduct the term 2 exam from April 26, while the class 10 and 12 students will have to appear for the practical exams from March 2. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download Score card

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 You will be redirected to a login page Enter the required credentials like roll number After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.