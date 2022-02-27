  • Home
Will CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Be Announced? Here's What Officials Say

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma told Careers360, "As of now, there is no update on term 1 result announcement."

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 27, 2022 9:11 am IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results will be available at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Just two months left for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 board exams, the students are eagerly waiting for their term 1 result 2021. Replying on whether term 1 result will be announced? CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma told Careers360, "As of now, there is no update on term 1 result announcement." Meanwhile, a board official said that the term 1 result is likely to be announced in March. "The board is working to announce the term 1 result in March, but there are views to announce the term 1 result jointly with term 2. An official announcement on term 1 results will be soon," the official said. Earlier, according to an official, the term 1 result was to be announced in February.

The CBSE will conduct the term 2 exam from April 26, while the class 10 and 12 students will have to appear for the practical exams from March 2. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Once announced, the students can check the term 1 class 10 and 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download Score card

  1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021
  3. You will be redirected to a login page
  4. Enter the required credentials like roll number
  5. After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

