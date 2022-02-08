CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Awaited
Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app
Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Although the CBSE 10th and 12th result date and time have not been announced yet, board’s Spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, “will let you all know when confirmed”. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips
Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app. Candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Follow CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time Updates Here
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Class 10 Term 1 Result: Full Marks For English Passage
A passage in the Class 10 English exam was “not in accordance with” the guidelines for preparing question papers, the CBSE said, amid allegations that it is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. Passage number 1 and questions on the passage have been dropped and students will get full marks for the questions, the board said.
December 13, 2021
CBSE Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage From Last 5 Years
Although the overall CBSE term 1 result will be declared after the end of term 2 results, the pass percentage from last 5 years --
2021: 99.37 per cent
2020: 88.78 per cent
2019: 83.40 per cent
2018: 83.01 per cent
2017: 82 per cent
Cbseresults.nic.in Term 1 Result At DigiLocker
In addition to the official result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10, 12 CBSE scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result Status
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 marksheets will not have details like students’ pass or fail status. The final CBSE result term 1 will be published after term 2 exams.
CBSE Term 1 Result Soon; What About Cbseacademic.nic.in Sample Paper
Students can download the Cbse.gov.in term 2 sample papers for Class 10, 12 students from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.
Term 2 Date Sheet Class 10 CBSE 2021-22
The CBSE term 2 has been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the term 2 date sheet Class10 CBSE 2021-22 and Class 12 are released, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Result: Controversy In Sociology Paper
CBSE has acknowledged the errors committed over a question asked in the Sociology paper in the Class 12 term 1 exam. CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said that the question asked was on the Gujarat riots. "The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took under which government?" read the question in the Sociology paper.
A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) December 1, 2021
CBSE which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the second term exams. The board has already held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021 and is expected to release the term 1 scorecards soon.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Syllabus
CBSE term 2 board exam will be on 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions – and will be held for a duration of two hours.
CBSE Term 1 Result Download Steps
- Go to the CBSE result website -- cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the Class 10, Class 12 result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result.
Term 2 Sample Question Paper Class 10, 12 CBSE 2021-22
CBSE term 2 sample question papers: Class 10
CBSE term 2 sample question paper: Class 12
Question bank: Class 10, Class 12, additional practice questions
CBSE Class 12 Result Websites
List of websites for CBSE term 1 Class 12 results:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in
CBSE Term 1 Result Date And Time
There is no update as to when cbseresults.nic.in term 1 result will be announced for the Class 10 and Class 12 students.
Cbse.gov.in Term 2 Sample Paper At Cbseacademic.nic.in.
The board has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board will be held the term 2 exams as per schedule.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10: Direct Link
CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12: Direct Link
Cbse.gov.in 2022 Class 10 Result On DigiLocker
Students can also access their cbse.gov.in 2022 Class 10 result scorecards from DigiLocker. DigiLocker will also notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their CBSE scorecards once they are released.
CBSE Board Exam Date 2021 Class 10 Term 2
CBSE board exam date 2021 Class 10 term 2 date is awaited. The term 2 board exam will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus. The papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions – and will be held for a duration of two hours.
Although the CBSE result 2021 Class 10th and 12th date and time have not been announced yet, board's Spokesperson Rama Sharma today replying to queries on result date said, "will let you all know when confirmed". When declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.
The official website for CBSE term 1 results is cbseresults.nic.in but students will be able to check their scorecards using alternative methods. The scorecards will be available on the DigiLocker app and website -- digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Download Steps
- Go to the result website: cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the senior secondary (Class 12) result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 12 result mark sheet.
How To Download CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the secondary (Class 10) result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result mark sheet.