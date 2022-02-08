CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Awaited

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Although the CBSE 10th and 12th result date and time have not been announced yet, board’s Spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said, “will let you all know when confirmed”. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app. Candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

