CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Students can check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The results of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10, 12 term 1 examinations are expected to be announced this week. Replying to a query on when classes 10 and 12 results will be declared, board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “will let you all know when confirmed”. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips
The CBSE Term 1 exams for Class 10 and 12 were held in November-December 2021. Students can check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app, once declared.
Candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams scheduled for March-April, 2022. Date sheets for CBSE term 2 exams will be released on cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
Live updates
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The official website for CBSE term 1 Class 10, Class 12 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE, CISCE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021: Know Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50% weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will not receive their marksheets this time, however, they will receive their final marksheets after the term 2 examination.
cbseresults.nic.in Websites To Check Term 1 Result
To check CBSE term 1 results from the official website --cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll number and registration number, or school ids.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Class 12 Result Date
CBSE Class 12 term 1 board exam result, for the exams conducted in November, December, 2022, is expected to be released soon. CBSE Class 12 Term 1 board exam result will be published on cbseresults.nic.in.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Results Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the classes 10 and 12 term 1 results this week. Replying to a query on 10th and 12th result release date, board spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “will let you all know when confirmed”.
Once declared, students can check 10th and 12th results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and app. Read More