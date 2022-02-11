CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE UPDATES: The CBSE 10th, 12th results will be available on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE UPDATES: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations soon, though the dates have not been announced yet. Replying to a query on when classes 10 and 12 results will be announced, board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “will let you all know when confirmed”.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term-2 exam dates, the classes 10 and 12 exams will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.
The CBSE 10th, 12th results once released, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates.
How To Check cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Result At DigiLocker
Apart from the official CBSE result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE term 1 results 2021 will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their term 1 CBSE scorecards on the result day.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Result Websites
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams soon. Once released, students can download their score card on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.