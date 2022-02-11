  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Live

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE UPDATES: The CBSE 10th, 12th results will be available on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 8:59 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: Term 2 Exams Offline, From Apr 26
CBSE Term 2 Board Exams For Classes 10, 12 From April 26; To Be Held Offline
CBSE Term 1 Result UPDATES: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Websites, Direct Link, Steps To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result: From Feedback System To Change In Evaluation Process; All You Need To Know
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Results Release Date And Time; Term 2 Exam Dates
Check CBSE 10th, 12th results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: sutterstock.com

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE UPDATES: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations soon, though the dates have not been announced yet. Replying to a query on when classes 10 and 12 results will be announced, board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “will let you all know when confirmed”.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term-2 exam dates, the classes 10 and 12 exams will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

The CBSE 10th, 12th results once released, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates.

08:59 AM IST
Feb. 11, 2022

How To Check cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Result At DigiLocker

Apart from the official CBSE result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE term 1 results 2021 will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their term 1 CBSE scorecards on the result day.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
08:51 AM IST
Feb. 11, 2022

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Result Websites

  • cbseresults.nic.in
  • results.gov.in
  • digilocker.gov.in.
08:42 AM IST
Feb. 11, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams soon. Once released, students can download their score card on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app. 

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Result cbse 10th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
CBSE Term 1 Result Updates: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet
Due To Odisha Panchayat Polls, Junior Class Students To Come To School From Feb 28
Due To Odisha Panchayat Polls, Junior Class Students To Come To School From Feb 28
DU's Executive Council To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
DU's Executive Council To Meet Tomorrow To Discuss Undergraduate Curriculum Framework
NIFT Should Strive To Work Towards Larger Vision Of Improving Incomes Of Weavers, Artisans: Piyush Goyal
NIFT Should Strive To Work Towards Larger Vision Of Improving Incomes Of Weavers, Artisans: Piyush Goyal
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Identify COVID-19 RNA Variations And Their Implications
IIT Jodhpur Researchers Identify COVID-19 RNA Variations And Their Implications
.......................... Advertisement ..........................