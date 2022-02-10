CBSE Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet, Question Papers

Check CBSE term 1 results at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release term 1 result for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon. Replying to a query on when classes 10 and 12 results will be declared, board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma recently said, “will let you all know when confirmed”.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now

Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 board exams will be held offline, and begin on April 26, the board's Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj informed on Wednesday, February 9.

Candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams. Students can check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app, once declared.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here: