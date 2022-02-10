CBSE Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, Term 2 Date Sheet, Question Papers
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release term 1 result for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams soon. Replying to a query on when classes 10 and 12 results will be declared, board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma recently said, “will let you all know when confirmed”.
Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 board exams will be held offline, and begin on April 26, the board's Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj informed on Wednesday, February 9.
Candidates must note that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result will not be published as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final result will be announced after term 2 board exams. Students can check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app, once declared.
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here:
Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10, 12 Result Status
CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 marksheets will not have details like students’ pass or fail status. The final CBSE result term 1 will be published after term 2 exams. Date sheets of CBSE term 2 exams are also expected soon on cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 Live Updates: Keep These Details Ready
To check CBSE results, students should keep these information ready:
- Roll number
- School number
- Date of birth
CBSE Class 10 Result Of Last 5 Years
Pass percentage:
- 2021: 99.4 per cent
- 2020: 91.46 per cent
- 2019: 91.10 per cent
- 2018: 86.70 per cent
- 2017: 90.95 per cent
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th Result: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years
- 2021: 99.37 per cent
- 2020: 88.78 per cent
- 2019: 83.40 per cent
- 2018: 83.01 per cent
- 2017: 82 per cent
Steps To Download CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021
To download CBSE term 1 Class 10 result , follow these steps:
- Go to the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the secondary (Class 10) result link.
- Enter roll number and school number.
- Submit and download CBSE Class 10 result.
CBSE Class 12 Result
The board has not released any CBSE Class 12 result date yet. When announced and CBSE Class 12 results declared, students will be able to access it on the cbse.gov.in website.
CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: About Exam Centre
Students will appear for the term 2 exams from allotted centres, as done in previous years, the board said.
When Is CBSE Term 1 Result?
The CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline and begin on April 26. However, no information has been shared by the board regarding term 1 result date and time.
CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper
Students can download the cbse.gov.in term 2 sample papers for Class 10, 12 students from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result: What's Next After CBSE Term 1 Result
CBSE will conduct the term 2 exams after the declaration of CBSE term 1 result. The final CBSE Class 10, 12 result will be published after term 2 exams.
Details Mentioned On CBSE Term 1 Mark Sheets
- Candidate's name, personal information
- School name, roll number
- Marks secured in each subject
- Total marks
CBSE Term 2 Exams To Be Held Offline
The CBSE term-2 board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held offline from April 26. Read More
Term 1 Class 10, 12 CBSE Results On DigiLocker
Apart from the official website -- cbseresults.nic.in, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Credentials Required
To download CBSE results from cbseresults.nic.in, students will have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Results Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the classes 10 and 12 term 1 results this week. Replying to a query on CBSE 10th and 12th result release date, board spokesperson Rama Sharma said, “will let you all know when confirmed”.
Once declared, students can check 10th and 12th results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and app.