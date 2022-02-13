CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Next Week? Know How To Download Scorecard At cbse.gov.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10, 12 term 1 examinations next week, by February 20. Though there is no official confirmation; once released, students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips etc

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term-2 exam dates, the classes 10 and 12 exams will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the 10th, 12th results may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here