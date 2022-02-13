CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Next Week? Know How To Download Scorecard At cbse.gov.in

  • Home
Live

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The 10th, 12th results will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 13, 2022 9:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10, 12 term 1 examinations next week, by February 20. Though there is no official confirmation; once released, students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips etc

Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term-2 exam dates, the classes 10 and 12 exams will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.

Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the 10th, 12th results may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Dates, Term 1 Result Updates Here

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

09:52 AM IST
Feb. 13, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result Websites

The CBSE 10th, 12th results once released, will be available on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in



09:45 AM IST
Feb. 13, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

  • 2021: 99.4 per cent
  • 2020: 91.46 per cent
  • 2019: 91.10 per cent
  • 2018: 86.70 per cent
  • 2017: 90.95 per cent. 
09:37 AM IST
Feb. 13, 2022

CBSE 12th Result: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years

  • 2021: 99.37 per cent
  • 2020: 88.78 per cent
  • 2019: 83.40 per cent
  • 2018: 83.01 per cent
  • 2017: 82 per cent.
09:28 AM IST
Feb. 13, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria

  • The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
  • Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
  • This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
  • The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination. 
09:18 AM IST
Feb. 13, 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results Release Date And Time Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams soon. Once released, students can download their score card on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

