CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Results Next Week? Know How To Download Scorecard At cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of class 10, 12 term 1 examinations next week, by February 20. Though there is no official confirmation; once released, students can check and download score cards on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December, 2021. Register here for CBSE term 1 result, term 2 free question papers, syllabus, preparation tips etc
Meanwhile, CBSE has announced the term-2 exam dates, the classes 10 and 12 exams will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions. The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions.
Apart from the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the 10th, 12th results may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.
CBSE Class 10 Result: Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years
- 2021: 99.4 per cent
- 2020: 91.46 per cent
- 2019: 91.10 per cent
- 2018: 86.70 per cent
- 2017: 90.95 per cent.
CBSE 12th Result: Past Percentage From Last 5 Years
- 2021: 99.37 per cent
- 2020: 88.78 per cent
- 2019: 83.40 per cent
- 2018: 83.01 per cent
- 2017: 82 per cent.
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam.
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams soon. Once released, students can download their score card on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.