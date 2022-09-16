CBSE 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023 Out; Direct Link Here

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be held in the month of February, March and April, 2023.

CBSE 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam sample papers 2023 today, September 16. Candidates can check and download the CBSE 2023 board exam sample papers through the official website– cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Along with the sample paper the marking scheme of the board examination is also released.

Candidates with the help of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers 2023 will know the board exam pattern, types of questions, choices and other details. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be held in the month of February, March and April, 2023.

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2023

Hindi A | Hindi B| English| Mathematics Basic | Mathematics Standard | Social Studies | Science

CBSE Class 10 Complete Subject Wise Sample Papers Direct Link

CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2023

Accountancy| Business Studies| Economics| Biology| Physics| Chemistry | Mathematics|English Elective | Political Science | History| Psychology

CBSE Class 12 Complete Subject Wise Sample Papers Direct Link

CBSE 10th, 12th Sample Papers 2023: Steps To Download

Visit the official website-- cbseacademic.nic.in or cbse.gov.in On the homepage, go to academic and click on the "sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 for the current academic session 2022-23" link. The CBSE sample question papers for classes 10 and 12 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of the sample paper to know and check the board exam pattern and process.

