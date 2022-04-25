  • Home
  • CBSE 10th, 12th Results Will Be Declared Even If Students Skip One Of The Two Term Exams

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: In a live webinar on "Modalities for conducting term 2 exam 2022", the CBSE said, "Those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them."

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 5:00 pm IST

CBSE term-2 board exams will be held at over 7,412 centres

CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the board will calculate and release the results for Class 10 and Class 12, even if the students have missed either of the two-term exams. In a live webinar on "Modalities for conducting term 2 exam 2022", the CBSE said, "Those who have missed either term 1 or term 2 exams will receive a grade based on their performance in one of them."

However, if the student fails to appear for both term-1 and term-2 exams conducted by the CBSE, then he/ she will not be allowed to sit for compartment exams this year and will have to appear for the exam next year, the board clarified. Last year, the CBSE allowed candidates who fail to appear or score minimum passing marks in three or more subjects to sit for the compartment exams in the 'essential repeat' category.

During the interaction, CBSE controller of examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj said that students who were marked absent in term-1 exams and do not appear for term-2 exams will not be allowed to take the compartment exams as the board is considering holding compartment exams for all subjects on the same day."

The CBSE term 2 examinations for both Classes 10 and 12 are set to be held from tomorrow, April 26, 2022. The term-2 board exams will be held at over 7,412 centres and over 34 lakh students will appear in the CBSE 10th and 12th examinations, the board informed.

The board further said that even if a student tests positive for COVID-19, then such a candidate will be allowed to take the exam in an isolated exam centre.

The CBSE also directed schools to make exam centres secure and to make plans to adhere to COVID-19 protocol. Only 18 students are allowed to sit for the examination in one room with three rows and six students in one row during the term-2 board exams.

cbse board exam 2022

