  CBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 Likely This Week, Says Official

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results," the official said

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 14, 2022 12:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of classes 10, 12 term 1 examinations this week. Though, the board official did not confirm the result date, saying, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results." Follow LIVE UPDATES | CBSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 Release Date And Time

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the exam date for term-2, which will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022: How To Download Score card

  1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021
  3. You will be redirected to a login page
  4. Enter the required credentials like roll number
  5. After successful login, the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams. Meanwhile, the board is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are scheduled for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in. While term 1 board exam had only multiple-choice questions, term 2 exams will be on both short and long answer type questions.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in class 10 was recorded at 99.4 per cent, while in class 12, the pass percentage was 99.37 per cent. Students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent in order to get a passing certificate from the board. For details on CBSE Class 10, 12 results, please visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

