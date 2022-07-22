CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise; Check Complete List

Image credit: shutterstock.com Trivandrum is the best performing zone in both 10th and 12th

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today, July 22 declared the results for Class 10, 12 examinations 2022. In CBSE 12th, the pass percentage was 92.71 per cent, while a total of 94.40 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year.

In the CBSE 12th result 2022, Trivandrum has the best pass percentage with 98.83 per cent, followed by Bengaluru- 98.16 per cent, Chennai- 97.79 per cent. Also in the CBSE 10th result 2022, Trivandrum is the best performing zone with 99.68 per cent, Bengaluru- 98.22 per cent, Chennai- 98.97 per cent.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi performed poorly in the Class 10 result, Delhi West was just above Guwahati, the lowest performing zone with 82.23 per cent. The pass percentage of Delhi East and West was 86.96 per cent, 85.94 per cent respectively.

However, in the CBSE 12th result, the pass percentage of Delhi East and West was 96.29 per cent, while the pass percentage of Noida was 90.27 per cent, just above the lowest performing zones- Dehradun (85.39 per cent), Prayagraj (83.71) per cent.

Over 33,432 students (2.33 per cent) students scored above 95 per cent marks in Class 12, while 9.39 per cent students secured above 90 per cent marks. In CBSE 10th, 3.10 per cent students scored above 95 per cent marks, while 11.32 per cent secured more than 90 per cent marks.