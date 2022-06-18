CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Know About Term 2 Result Date

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 at cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of term 2 Class 10 exam this month, while the 12th result 2022 will be announced by July second week. Sources in CBSE told Careers360 that the Class 10 result will be announced by June-end or July first week, while the students can expect the 12th result 2022 next month. "The evaluation process for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 has almost been completed, the result date will soon be finalised," as per sources. CBSE Class 10, 12 results once released, will be available on the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE term 2 result 2022 will contain the overall performance in term 1 and 2 exams, the students can download the scorecard from the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, during the term 1 result, the board send result sheets to schools, and students collect their marksheets from the respective schools.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

Click on Class 10, 12 result link

Enter registration number/ roll number

Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th, 12th scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Over 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students took their Class 10 exam, while 14 lakh students appeared for 12th exam 2022. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, 12 exams.

Apart from the official websites, the students can download the scorecard on the Digilocker app and the website- digilocker.gov.in.