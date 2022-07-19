Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The students who are anxiously waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 exam results 2022, can expect their result this week. Sources in CBSE told Careers360, "the board is trying to announce the 10th, 12th results by this week. The students can expect Class 10 result this week, followed by the 12th result next week."

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan earlier said that the result will be released as per schedule and there is no delay. "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time," news agency ANI quoted the education minister, as saying.

Once released, students can check the CBSE 10th, 12th results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards. In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

The CBSE final mark sheet will be prepared on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.

CBSE term 2 exam was held between April 26 and June 4. For details on CBSE 10th, 12th results, please visit the websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.