CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma today said, "Will confirm as soon as possible"

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 15, 2022 10:47 am IST

Check CBSE 10th, 12th results at cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results of Class 10, 12 board exams 2022. Though there is no update on when the Class 10, 12 results will be announced, CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma today said, "Will confirm as soon as possible". The spokesperson informed in the common media group.

