CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Tops Institution-Wise

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 result 2022. Along with the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022, the board has also released the institution-wise comparative performance.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 6:03 pm IST

CBSE 10th, 12th, Result 2022 Institution-Wise Performance

CBSE Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 result 2022. Along with the CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022, the board has also released the institution-wise comparative performance of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA), Government, Government-aided and Independent schools affiliated to CBSE.

This year, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has the best pass percentage in both 10th and 12th. The pass percentage of JNV in 12th was 98.93 per cent, while in 10th was 99.71 per cent. Last year, the overall pass percentage for JNVs in CBSE Class 10 result was recorded at 99.99 per cent, while in Class 12, it was 99.94 per cent.

CBSE Result 2022: Institution-Wise Performance

Class 10th (Full Subjects)

Name of Institution

Pass Percentage

2022

2021

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV)

99.71

99.99

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV)

96.61

100

Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA)

91.27

100

Government


80.68

96.03

Government-aided

76.73

95.88

Independent

96.86

99.57

Class 12th (Full Subjects)

Name of Institution

Pass Percentage

2022

2021

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV)

98.93

99.94

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV)

97.04

100

Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA)

97.96

100

Government

93.38

99.72

Government-aided

76.73

99.48

Independent

92.20

99.22

In CBSE 10th result 2022, Independent schools affiliated to CBSE have marked second best performance. The pass percentage for Independent schools stood at 96.86 per cent. While in CBSE 12th result 2022, Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) has the second best pass percentage. The institution recorded a pass percentage of 97.96 per cent.

The pass percentage this year of CBSE Class 12 result has been recorded at 92.71 per cent. While for Class 10, the pass percentage stood at 94.40 per cent.

