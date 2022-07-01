  • Home
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Soon; Ways To Download Term 2 Scorecards

CBSE Results 2022: Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 2 result mark sheets. To download and access CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and school numbers.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 1, 2022 12:34 pm IST

CBSE result Class 10, 12 expected soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam results are expected to be declared soon. Cbseresults.nic.in will host the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results. The board held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams were held in November-December 2021, while the term 2 exam was held in April- May 2022. The board will declare the consolidated CBSE results considering the marks obtained in term 1 and term 2 soon.

ALSO READ || CBSE, CISCE Likely To Declare Class 10, 12 Results By July 15

Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 2 result mark sheets. To download and access CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and school numbers. The CBSE result 2022 Class 10, 12 direct links will be displayed on the homepage of digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can also use the UMANG app for CBSE results.

The Class 10th, 12th result will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks.

CBSE Result 2022: How To Download Score Card

1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on CBSE Result 2022

3. Enter the required credentials like roll number

4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result

