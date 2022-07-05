  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Announcement Delayed Due To Assam Floods?

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Announcement Delayed Due To Assam Floods?

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: CBSE officials told NDTV, "CBSE answer scripts are evaluated regionally, so the answer scripts of northeast is checked within the region, no question of airlifting of answer script."

Education | Reported By Ratnadip Choudhury, Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 5, 2022 12:42 pm IST | Source: NDTV

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Results 2022: CBSE Launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’ Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Result Declaration
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date Soon; Ways To Download Term 2 Scorecards
CBSE, CISCE Likely To Declare Board Exam Results 2022 By July 15
CBSE Result 2022: Details On Class 10, 12 Result Date; Where, How To Check
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Know About Term 2 Result Date
CBSE 12th Exam 2022 Concludes With Psychology; Check Paper Analysis
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Announcement Delayed Due To Assam Floods?
CBSE Class 10 result likely next week
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The students who are waiting long for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 results should note that the 10th, 12th results can be announced anytime soon. Though there are reports that the result declaration goy delayed due to flood situations in Assam, however the board officials denied the fact, saying, "CBSE answer scripts are evaluated regionally, so the answer scripts of northeast is checked within the region, no question of airlifting of answer script." CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said to wait for official communication

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

As per reports, CBSE Class 10 result is likely to be announced by July 13, while 12th result by July 15. A total of 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exam this year. The Class 10, 12 results will be available on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The CBSE final marksheet will be prepared providing 30 per cent weightage to the marks scored by students in term 1 exam and 70 per cent weightage in the term 2 exams. The scorecard will consist of internal, practical marks apart from this. The term 1 result was earlier announced in March in offline mode.

Click here for more Education News
cbse result CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link
Live | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Declared; Direct Link
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Announcement Delayed; Direct Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 Declared At Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 Declared At Pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
Punjab Board Declares Class 10 Result
Punjab Board Declares Class 10 Result
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check
PSEB Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Today At Pseb.ac.in; How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................