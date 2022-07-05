CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Announcement Delayed Due To Assam Floods?

Image credit: shutterstock.com CBSE Class 10 result likely next week

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The students who are waiting long for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 results should note that the 10th, 12th results can be announced anytime soon. Though there are reports that the result declaration goy delayed due to flood situations in Assam, however the board officials denied the fact, saying, "CBSE answer scripts are evaluated regionally, so the answer scripts of northeast is checked within the region, no question of airlifting of answer script." CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma earlier said to wait for official communication

As per reports, CBSE Class 10 result is likely to be announced by July 13, while 12th result by July 15. A total of 35 lakh students appeared in the CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exam this year. The Class 10, 12 results will be available on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

The CBSE final marksheet will be prepared providing 30 per cent weightage to the marks scored by students in term 1 exam and 70 per cent weightage in the term 2 exams. The scorecard will consist of internal, practical marks apart from this. The term 1 result was earlier announced in March in offline mode.