  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Will Not Be Delayed, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Will Not Be Delayed, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will come on time. Over 35 lakh of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 16, 2022 9:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said
CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result 'Not Tomorrow'; Update On Result Date, Official Website
Fix Last Date For Admission To UG Courses: UGC To Higher Educational Institutions
CBSE Result 2022: How To Use DigiLocker To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheet
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Announcement Delay Not Due To Assam Floods, Say Officials
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Will Not Be Delayed, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Updates
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

CBSE Results 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will come on time. Over 35 lakh of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results 2022. The CBSE has conducted the board examinations from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Union Education Minister stated that the CBSE board result will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed. However, the minister did not confirm the actual date and time for CBSE 10th, 12th result.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here
Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

Earlier, University Grants Commission (UGC) asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to fix a last date for admission to undergraduate programmes after CBSE Class 12 result 2022 declaration. UGC Chairman said the fixing of last date by HEIs will provide the Class 12 qualified students with sufficient time for admission to the undergraduate course.

The CBSE evaluation process for Class 10 is completed while for Class 12 is underway. CBSE will soon release the CBSE Class 10, 12 result date and time. The CBSE results 2022 final mark sheet will be prepared after combining the weightage based on the performance in both terms. Students can check their CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 from the official website -- cbse.gov.in, once declared.

Click here for more Education News
cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Day 2 Exam Live: CUET Slot 2 Ends; Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis
Live | CUET UG 2022 Day 2 Exam Live: CUET Slot 2 Ends; Candidates' Reactions, Paper Analysis
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date, Time Announced: Direct Link; Websites To Check
ICSE 10th Result 2022 Date, Time Announced: Direct Link; Websites To Check
Undergraduate Curriculum Framework Will Not Reduce Workload Of Teachers: Delhi University Vice Chancellor
Undergraduate Curriculum Framework Will Not Reduce Workload Of Teachers: Delhi University Vice Chancellor
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card: Know Release Date And Time
Day Two Of Common University Entrance Test CUET Less Chaotic In Delhi
Day Two Of Common University Entrance Test CUET Less Chaotic In Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................