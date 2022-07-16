CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Will Not Be Delayed, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Updates

CBSE Results 2022: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 will come on time. Over 35 lakh of students are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Board results 2022. The CBSE has conducted the board examinations from April 26 to June 15, 2022. Union Education Minister stated that the CBSE board result will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed. However, the minister did not confirm the actual date and time for CBSE 10th, 12th result.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time."

Uttar Pradesh | There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5B83250Qey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

Earlier, University Grants Commission (UGC) asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to fix a last date for admission to undergraduate programmes after CBSE Class 12 result 2022 declaration. UGC Chairman said the fixing of last date by HEIs will provide the Class 12 qualified students with sufficient time for admission to the undergraduate course.

The CBSE evaluation process for Class 10 is completed while for Class 12 is underway. CBSE will soon release the CBSE Class 10, 12 result date and time. The CBSE results 2022 final mark sheet will be prepared after combining the weightage based on the performance in both terms. Students can check their CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 from the official website -- cbse.gov.in, once declared.